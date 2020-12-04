For most of her life, Ashlyn Mohling has loved being around and working with horses. Now, the 19-year-old is sharing that love with some very exceptional people.
During the spring and summer, Mohling brings anywhere from four to eight children with special needs, ages 8-18 to her family’s ranch near Hastings, Nebraska. While at the ranch, the young people get to interact with her five therapy horses.
“They get to work with a horse that is ‘their’ horse,” Mohling said. “They build a rapport — a connection — to the horse.”
The program begins in May or June; depending on the weather. It runs throughout the summer and culminates with an exhibition at the Adams County Fair.
While at the horse therapy camp, the students learn to ride a horse, with a side-walker and a leader, Mohling said. They learn to direct the horse as best they can. They also learn how to groom and brush and about the tack used.
“These are stimulating activities and challenges them,” Mohling said. “Moving the horse around develops self-confidence.”
At the county fair, the students get to demonstrate what they have learned over the summer in a special event just for them. They ride the horses through a figure-8 course lined with various color cones. The rider must stop the horse and drop a corresponding colored ring around each cone. The students earn ribbons for completing the course.
“They get super excited and radiate delight,” Mohling said. “They are all smiles.”
She credits her mother, Heather, for getting her started in the program and father, Brett, for helping her learn about horses.
Mohling spent five years in the Adams Central FFA program and earned her State Degree. At this time, she is working on her American Degree with some assistance from her former FFA advisor Brandon Jacobitz. At the National FFA Convention, held virtually Oct. 28, she was one of nine members whose supervised agricultural experience earned her a national proficiency. Hers was in Equine Science, Entrepreneurship.
Mohling is currently a first-year student at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. She is studying to be a veterinarian technician. Yes — she plans to work with horses.