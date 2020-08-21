From a CRP field to a container garden on an apartment balcony, plots of any size can be used to provide habitat for pollinators.
“All of these spaces collectively benefit pollinators,” said Kathleen Cue during a video tour of a newly established pollinator garden in Tekamah.
Cue, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educator at the Dodge County office, helped design the garden outside the Midwest Messenger offices. With flowers in full bloom, she explained the benefits of a pollinator garden on the UNL Extension gardening show “Backyard Farmer.” The segment aired Aug. 13 and is available on the show’s YouTube channel.
The 8,000 square-foot pollinator garden was previously covered in turf grass with a few evergreen trees. Now it’s blooming with flowers that attract bees and butterflies. Handicap-accessible pathways and benches allow people to enjoy the scenery, but it’s really designed for insects.
“The measure of the health of an ecosystem is by how the smallest of animals in that ecosystem — insects — fair,” Cue said opening the segment.
Along with pollinator-friendly plants, the space has water sources for insects. A high bird bath and a low bird bath are each lined with pebbles and rocks so insects can perch without drowning. There’s a “pollinator hotel” — which looks like a colony of bird houses — that provide a place to lay eggs for bees that like to nest in small cavities. Ornamental grasses on the plot serve that same purpose, and for ground nesting bees, some soil was left bare.
The garden was created as a nod to the contribution that pollinators make to our food supply, Cue said. Burt County Extension educator John Wilson and Midwest Messenger Publisher Mike Wood helped secure funding for the project.
Work started on the site last year. Volunteers from the Master Gardens program, Midwest Messenger and Plaindealer Publishing, as well as Tekamah residents came out to prepare the site and plant the garden.
“It turned into so much more than I originally imagined and now that the project is in full swing, it is so nice to go out and experience all that the garden has to offer,” Wood said. “Knowing that it is also serving an important purpose makes it even better.”
After just one year, Cue was impressed to see the garden already buzzing.
“I was amazed that the number of pollinators we attracted, even in the first season,” she said.
She’s seeing a good number of native bees there, and those are the important ones, she said. About 250 native bees can do the work of 10,000 honey bees, according to Cue.
“They’re really, really good at what they do,” she said.
Native bees live a solitary life, so it’s important to provide a range of food sources and water for them. Cue designed the Tekamah garden to flower all through the season. While native bees aren’t typically picky when it comes to the nectar they collect, the type of pollen does matter, Cue said. Females make a ball of pollen and nectar to feed their hatchlings, and for some only the protein in a particular pollen will work to complete the life cycles for those offspring.
“The garden is always evolving — always changing to provide food for our pollinators,” she said.
Cue is involved with the Nebraska Pollinator Habitat Program, which certifies pollinator friendly spaces. Since 2017, the program has recognized about 125 gardens of all sizes across the state.
A certified pollinator friendly space is about more than just the plants growing there. The program also considers if there’s a nearby water source and how the landowner cares for the space, limiting the use of pesticides and leaving plant material in place over winter so any pollinator eggs aren’t removed from their home. Learn more about the program and how to apply online at entomology.unl.edu/pollinator-habitat-certification.
Through the certification program, and through educational efforts like at the Tekamah Pollinator Garden, education is part of the goal. A mailbox at the Tekamah garden holds flyers that tell visitors about the site, the plants growing there and their benefits. Several groups have toured the garden, and the hope is to bring school kids out as well.
“It’s a gift to the community to get people involved,” Cue said.
She wants to turn people’s thinking from bugs as pests to bugs as beneficial. About 1-2% of the world’s insects cause harm by eating our food, structures or bodies, Cue said, so 98% either have no impact or they benefit us. One major job they have is by pollinating crops — especially fruit and nuts — that we eat.
“Every third bite we eat exists because a pollinator pollinated something,” Cue said.
Wood encourages people to visit the Tekamah garden and consider planting your own.
“If you have space at home or at your business that is being underutilized or could use a facelift, adding pollinator plants not only makes things look great, they serve a critical purpose to our habitat. And it doesn’t take much room to get started,” he said.
You can watch full episodes of the Backyard Farmer on the show’s YouTube channel. Search backyardfarmer. The Tekamah Pollinator Garden was part of the Aug. 13 episode, and the segment starts about 15 minutes in.