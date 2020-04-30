Mother Nature is throwing monkey wrenches into many gardener’s plans. By late April, many gardeners in the region are extremely anxious to be outside, work in the soil and plant garden crops. Retail stores and nurseries have seeds and transplants available for purchase. Many favorite varieties are now available to purchase, and waiting to purchase could lead to less variety to choose from in the future.
As exciting as those initial purchases are toward addressing spring fever, the soil temperature is still too cold to plant some seeds and transplants. Planting in cold soil temperatures can lead to seeds not germinating, and transplants that will be stunted with reduced or no production once the soil temperature warms up.
Which leads us to the headline of hurrying up with the purchase and then waiting. Seeds can be stored in a cool, dry place in containers with a quality seal to avoid moisture absorbing in to the seed packets or bulk seed supply. Transplants can be raised under a grow light, with the light three or four inches above the top of the plant to avoid the plant internodes from stretching, causing stretched, weak plants. Use plant grow light bulbs that have a balance of the red and blue wavelengths to also reduce plant stretching.
The last spring frost free date varies across Nebraska from early through late May. That information is found at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/dates-and-probabilities-last-spring-freeze-across-nebraska to find that date where everyone lives. This date has been calculated based on years of recorded weather data by UNL faculty. This helpful website can help gardeners decided when to plant crops.
In the meantime, when the soil temperature is too cold, there are a couple of strategies that can be done to help warm up the garden soil in small spaces. Some part of the United States with shorter growing seasons than in Nebraska use solarization to warm garden spots. Solarization can be achieved a couple different ways.
The first way is to lay down black plastic or weed barrier fabric in the desired area, and securing the area with some type of weight or stakes to hold the plastic or fabric down in place. The warmth of the sun is absorbed by the plastic or the fabric. This strategy works great for planting rows or planting block areas in a garden. Check the soil temperature by sticking a soil thermometer in the covered area, two to three inches deep for five minutes to correctly measure the temperature. Test the soil temperature in this same location with the same instructions at the same time of day for the next one to two weeks. Record the daily temperatures to see notice a change in soil temperature over time.
Another simple way to raise the soil temperature in a small area is to place the top half of a plastic milk jug in the desired area. Place the soil thermometer in the area under the milk jug like the black plastic or weed barrier fabric example. Bell shaped cloches can also be used. This way warms up the soil in small areas for individual plants such as tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and cucumbers that need a minimum soil temperature of 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the desired temperature is reached, vegetables can be still be covered to protect them from future cold snaps in the spring.
Different vegetable crops require different soil temperatures, ranging from 40 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. I wrote about this topic in last week’s article. For more information, please check out that article at https://nebrgardener.wordpress.com/2020/04/10/dont-guess-test-soil-temperatures-before-planting-vegetables-2/ as a reference.
Once again, it is exciting to see seeds and plants available to purchase. Conditions may not be optimal for planting immediately though. Solarization can help warm up small spaces in the garden to plant seeds and transplants.
If anyone has any questions about soil solarization, please send an email to dlott2@unl.edu, call the Extension Office in North Platte at (785) 532-2683 or call your local Nebraska Extension Office. I will be happy to help any questions that gardeners may have.
David Lott is the horticulture Extension educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension in North Platte, Nebraska.