 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goff pigs
top story
Looking Back

Goff pigs

  • Updated
Goff pigs
Photo submitted by Jim Goff

The Spotted Poland China Hog Association had a conjunctive event with the State Fair in 1948. This photo features Jim Goff of Burwell, Nebraska, left, with his pigs, Webb Bay, fieldman for the association, and the third man pictured was the State Fair judge that year.

Tags

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy Birthday, Frank!
Rural Life

Happy Birthday, Frank!

Veteran Nebraska farmer (and long-time Midwest Messenger subscriber) Frank Stander sits astride his McCormick Farmall Super M at his farm. Sta…

Garlic in the garden
Rural Life

Garlic in the garden

  • Updated

The later fall is typically the time of year where we are removing our gardens and cleaning them up. However, it is a great time to plant garlic.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News