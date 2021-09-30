The Spotted Poland China Hog Association had a conjunctive event with the State Fair in 1948. This photo features Jim Goff of Burwell, Nebraska, left, with his pigs, Webb Bay, fieldman for the association, and the third man pictured was the State Fair judge that year.
