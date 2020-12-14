 Skip to main content
Growing in plant science

Bruning-Davenport FFA

Bruning-Davenport FFA members pose with farm equipment they paraded at school during National FFA Week.

The Bruning-Davenport FFA Chapter in Davenport, Nebraska, is growing its plant science curriculum. Second-year FFA advisor Lynn Hanson said that is an area in which the chapter hasn’t spent a lot of time.

“We haven’t expanded that a whole lot,” he said. “Now, we are getting more benches for the greenhouse.”

Part of the expansion comes thanks to a $1,000 NIFA grant the chapter earned earlier. The balance is covered by support from the community.

“We have good community support,” Hanson said. “Someone is always willing to help.”

Founded in 2012, the Bruning-Davenport chapter now has 22 members. The chapter has had five State degree recipients.

Bruning-Davenport FFA Chapter 2

TaraLee Hudson was awarded her State degree at the national convention last year.

Sam Baysinger is currently working on earning his degree. He will join TaraLee Hudson as the two most recent awardees. Hudson was awarded her degree at the national convention last year. That year she also earned a Silver Proficiency at the state level in the area of agriculture education.

While a relatively new chapter, Bruning-Davenport has shown great promise, Hanson said.

