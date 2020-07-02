There are numerous benefits of time spent in nature — mentally, emotionally and physically — and a native garden at home can provide these benefits right outside our doorstep.
“A native garden is an uplifting and evolving site that informs us of the season and the weather in our own areas,” said Sami Aaron, a certified Master Naturalist with K-State Extension and Research.
She contrasts a native garden with the typical “cookie-cutter” flower garden that consists of non-native plants with the same bloom all season. Those gardens don’t have the same benefits for pollinators, birds and air quality.
Aaron grows her own native garden in Olathe, Kansas, a suburb of the Kansas City metro area. She replaced non-native shrubs and ground covers that needed to be watered in Kansas’s hot, dry summers with native plants that evolved without a need for much watering. The native plants provide food and shelter to wildlife in all seasons, she said.
She also stopped using chemicals on her gardens, even organic pesticides.
The golden rule to begin any garden is to put the right plant in the right place, she said. That start with knowing your space — how much sun it gets and how long the soil stays wet after a rain. From there, do your research and choose plants well-suited to those conditions.
Sarah Beier of DeepRootsKC.org, a non-profit working to increase native plant landscapes, said native plant databases such as Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center list plants native to your area.
Native plants adapt to the climate by becoming become part of the ecosystem. Some common plants in the Kansas and Missouri area are purple coneflower, little bluestem grass, rose verbena and purple poppy mallow.
Native plants typically need to be watered only in their first season as they become established. Only in extreme drought should they need water beyond that, said Stephen Van Rhein, parks and recreation manager for Kansas City, Missouri.
“They go dormant and come back the next year,” he said.
To eliminate invasive species, hand pulling is an option, but he warns that chemical removal can be dangerous.
At home, he grows native plants in organic ways with vegetables among them.
“I don’t want one big carpeted turf,” he said.
He has his own ways of keeping out unwanted visitors like squirrels and deer. A dense landscape of native vegetation can keep squirrels from wanting to run through your garden, according to his hypothesis. He suggests planting mint and fragrant Monarda to keep deer out. They don’t like the smell.
He appreciates the ecosystem that develops in native gardens. He’s watched his garden come to life during this spring’s stay-at-home orders. He noticed eggs on his milkweed and birds eating wasps.
“It’s the life that comes with native plants,” he said. “We now have this ecosystem in our yard.”
Before planting, instead of tilling, Van Rhein recommends using relatively inexpensive layering of cardboard, then compost. For anything less than 1,000 square feet, overlap pieces of cardboard by six inches so plants don’t grow up in the cracks, he said. Put 3-4 inches of compost on top of the cardboard, and let the rain soften it. Plant on top by cutting a hole down past the cardboard to plant into the soil.
This method will keep weeds down for approximately two growing seasons without using chemical control methods, Van Rhein said.
“Native plants are lower maintenance,” he said. “You still have to do some work, it’s just less.”
Aaron noted that when we garden with wildlife and the ecosystem in mind, we are actually benefitting ourselves.
“When we step into a garden that is teeming with life, the emotional uplift is palpable,” she said.