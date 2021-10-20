Halloween festivities planned at Fort Robinson

Horse-drawn wagon rides, trick-or-treating and a chili feed will highlight the new Haunted Halloween festivities at Fort Robinson State Park Saturday, Oct. 30. The activities will occur at the park’s Soldier Creek Campground near U.S. Highway 20 from 4:30-7 p.m.
For the trick-or-treaters, the park is planning “Camp & Candy” — an activity in which the public is invited to decorate campsites, campers or other vehicles.
The wagon rides and chili feed will be based at the picnic shelter at the entrance of the campground. The wagon will pass through the decorated campground, splash through the creek and roll past the fort’s historic cemetery.
Those who show up in costume will have a chance to win a prize, and a photo booth will be available for those who would like to have a picture taken and emailed to them.
To reserve a site for “Camp & Candy,” contact the park’s headquarters at 308-665-2900. Site hosts may enhance their creativity with the campground’s electrical connections.
The activities and chili are free of charge but a Nebraska park entry permit is required for vehicles. The permits may be purchased at outdoornebraska.org, the park’s headquarters or other vendors throughout the state.