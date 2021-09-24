 Skip to main content
Happy Birthday, Frank!
Happy Birthday, Frank!

Frank Stander

Veteran Nebraska farmer (and long-time Midwest Messenger subscriber) Frank Stander sits astride his McCormick Farmall Super M at his farm. Stander purchased the tractor brand new almost 70 years ago. This week was Stander’s birthday. Happy Birthday Frank from all of us at the Midwest Messenger!

 (Photo submitted by his daughter Donna Wilson of Greenwood, Nebraska)

