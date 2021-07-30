Heat causes more problems than wilting plants in the garden

This time of year our gardens are really growing well, but in some cases so are the problems. I thought I would take some time to describe some common problems we are seeing in the garden currently.
Poor production
In unfavorable weather, we don’t see reduced or stalled out fruit production on our vegetable plants. Some of our plants have no fruits developing at all while others have fruits on the plant that simply won’t ripen. When it gets so hot and it stays that way for many days in a row, that is not optimal conditions for production.
When our days get hotter than 85 degrees Fahrenheit and our night’s stay warmer than 70 degrees, tomato production slows and can even stop altogether until conditions improve. Pollen can even become sterile in very hot conditions. There is nothing you can do for poor production due to heat, except to wait. Eventually your fruits will develop.
Blossom end rot
Blossom end rot is another plant problem we have been seeing this year. Blossom end rot is an environmental problem that affects many of the plants in our garden including tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash, zucchini and watermelons. This is actually a calcium deficiency within our plants.
Calcium is often found in adequate quantities in Nebraska soils, however, it cannot be moved throughout the soil and into the plant without even moisture. So, the problem isn’t due to lack of calcium, it is due to uneven moisture in the soils.
In Nebraska, especially in the beginning stages of plant development, moisture is typically uneven due to heavy rains in between dry spells. Using calcium on your plants will not help this issue. Give the plants time and they should begin to develop normal fruits with no blossom end rot on them later in the season.
Typically, we only see blossom end rot for the first couple of harvests in a season. You can still eat the fruits that develop with blossom end rot, you would just need to cut the rotten portion of the fruit off.
Squash bugs and squash vine borer
Squash bugs and squash vine borer are coming to take over our gardens soon. This is the time of year to watch out for these problematic, common insects found affecting our cucumbers, zucchini and the other cucurbits.
Pay attention to your garden to help prevent damage. You can scout for the eggs of the squash bug. You will notice a group of tiny, copper colored eggs gathered near the intersection of the veins on the underside of the leaves.
Remove and destroy the eggs as you find them to reduce the population. For squash vine borer, wrap the base of the plant in aluminum foil to stop the females from laying the eggs on your plant.
You can use insecticides for both of these, just be careful to do it in the evening when the bees aren’t flying and don’t spray the flowers with insecticides to help with pollination. Also, remember to follow the PHI or Pre-Harvest Interval to know how long to wait from pesticide application to harvest.
Heat stress
Wilting is occurring lately on many of our plants due to the very hot weather we have been dealing with. When you notice wilting on your plants, water them to help them through the extreme temperatures.
When plants are wilting due to heat or drought stress, they will often look much better or completely recovered in the mornings and be wilted later in the day. Again, this is something we cannot fix for our plants but they should survive.
If you have questions contact Nicole Stoner at 402-223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like her Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow on Twitter @Nikki_Stoner.