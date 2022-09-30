Heavy duty steam engines make light work

Comfort, efficiency and digital technology are hallmarks of 21st century agricultural equipment that make it possible to complete farm work with astonishing speed. But when it comes to the “wow factor,” modern equipment has nothing over the previous century and a half when steam engine tractors were all the rage.

During the late 1800s and early 1900s, massive steam engines transformed the Great Plains into America’s breadbasket. For several decades, the behemoth machines pulled plow gangs during spring planting and powered threshing machines in the fall, revolutionizing agricultural production.

But just what did it take to operate a steam engine, and how do they compare with today’s technology?

Melvin Haba of rural Pauline shed some light on the subject recently, referring to a Case catalog dating to the early 1900s. Advertisements boast a 32-horsepower steam engine with coal bunkers that hold enough fuel for five hours of steam, as well as tanks holding water volume for two hours’ worth of work, depending on the size of the load being pulled.

“To make steam plowing economical, and profitable as well, to the operator, it is essential that the rig be kept ‘on the go,’ ” states a second Case steam engine manual.

The manual adds that, “Of course it will be necessary to have a team for hauling water and fuel, but the team must be kept going between trips – even where the supply is brought from a distance.”

The massive engine, nearly 11 feet wide, allowed for operation on steep inclines, purportedly without risk of tipping. The engine could climb a 10% grade, pulling 25 tons on an ordinary road. With seven-foot traction wheels and 36-inch wide tires, a large contact area was said to reduce slippage. The platform provided plenty of shovel room for the fireman.

“Where a large gang of plows is being pulled, and brought up close to the engine, the fireman can manage them as well, saving the help of one man,” the Case catalog states.

Consumer endorsements dating to 1908 in Haba’s catalog note that, in pulling 18 plows, along with six sections of harrow, the 32-horsepower engine averaged 20 acres a day, often making 24; the upper limit under these conditions was 31 acres per day.

Another user noted that in two seasons, his outfit of five men was able to break 2,000 acres of wild prairie. This included two teams – one for hauling coal and another for hauling water. His 25-horsepower engine consumed one ton of coal and 40 barrels of water (1700 gallons) in a 10-hour time period. About 25 acres a day at a cost of $2.00 per acre was standard operation.

Other testimonials of the time advocated the use of straw, readily available, as a less expensive alternative to coal.

“One good load of wheat or straw will break four acres,” boasted a satisfied Case engine owner.

Straw was advantageous for another farmer who lived 20 miles from town. The use of coal at that distance would have kept two men and teams busy hauling nearly continuously. Straw held the added benefit of not wasting expensive fuel while inevitable equipment breakdowns were handled.

A Nebraska man noted that his outfit was able to thresh all day on three or four loads of straw. A distance of four miles could be covered on one scant load of straw. With straw as the fuel of choice, another endorsement boasted that the 25-horsepower engine was able to pull ten 14-inch plows.

A North Dakota farmer in 1907 tallied the costs associated with a steam engine: Working 10 hours a day over the course of 11 days, while using a 25-horsepower engine, 400 acres were plowed, using five triple-gang 14-inch moldboard plows at a cost of $.55 an acre. His expenses included $3.50 for the engineer, $2.00 for the fireman, $4.50 for the waterman and team, $9.37 for 2,500 pounds of coal and 50 cents for oil, grease and other extras.

Case specifications for an 11- by 11-inch-cylinder simple-traction engine of 25-horsepower, used for plowing, grading, freighting and threshing, show the heating surface of the boiler to be 296.5 square feet, generating steam pressure at 130 pounds per square inch. With an empty boiler, the engine weighed 18,950 pounds. Its fly-wheel made 250 revolutions per minute, and it moved at a speed of 2.5 mph.

Indeed, safety could be an issue; the final article in this series will look at both tragedies and triumphs resulting from the use of steam engine power.