Horticultural Happenings: Spring vegetable gardens

The chickens literally rule the roost on Nonni’s Farms near Wheelersburg, Ohio, owned by Beth Ann Earl. The 22-year Navy veteran didn’t decide she wanted to go into agriculture when she retired from the military, but she had always wanted a garden. She and her husband, Scott, a retired firefighter, started to grow their own produce. Soon they were selling produce at a farmers market. Then they expanded into unique pastured layers who produce their own Easter-colored eggs. Eventually they added sheep, lamb and a donkey.