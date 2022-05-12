Horticulture Happenings: Attracting pollinators to your backyard

In the spring, we start to see our plants come alive after a long, winter of dormancy. We also will start to see the bugs come out. Not all bugs are pests, in fact, more insects are beneficial than those that are pests. When thinking about beneficial insects, pollinators are typically the first to come to mind.
Pollinator Insects
Insects that pollinate our plants are vital to our ecosystem. Pollination is the transfer of pollen from male flowers to female flowers to produce seeds which, of course, leads to more plants and the fruits we eat. Some plants are only pollinated by insects, others are pollinated by wind or self-pollination, while some plants are pollinated through multiple methods. Insects can improve production on even self-pollinated plants. Bees and other pollinators are responsible for the pollination of more than 60% of flowering plants, including 95 crops in the United States that are pollinated by honeybees (from NebGuide: Creating a Solitary Bee Hotel). Apples, grapes, watermelon, cashews and chocolate are just a few of our favorite foods that must have insects to be pollinated and produce the foods we love.
When we think about pollinators, we usually think only about honeybees. Honeybees are great pollinators. Their bodies have a lot of hairs to pick up pollen and move it from plant to plant; they also have pollen baskets on their hind legs to move even more pollen around and pollinate more plants.
Honeybees are not the only pollinators. In terms of bees, we have many different solitary bees that are also a big help with pollination. Butterflies and moths are also great pollinators, as we know with milkweed. There are also flies and beetles that help pollinate our plants. One very well-known beetle pollinator is the soldier beetle found on linden trees while they are in full bloom. Some years, the soldier beetle population on our lindens is very high which can be concerning to some, but remember they are harmless to us and help our linden trees.
Plants for Pollinators
We can help bring more pollinators to our landscapes and gardens. Plant flowers with multiple bloom times throughout your garden. Some flowers are great for spring bloom, summer bloom, or fall bloom. It is important to cover all the seasons of bloom including early spring and late fall to have the most pollinator-friendly habitats.
It also helps pollinators if you have a water source available to them. A shallow dish with water and some rocks or stones in it to give them a place to stand while getting a drink is a great option. I have also had people tell me that their bird baths or fountains will bring in pollinators for a drink.
You can also make a solitary bee hotel to place in your landscape. There are many variations of the bee hotel, but it can be as simple as different-sized holes drilled into an untreated piece of lumber. It helps if a roof is attached to the top. Install your bee hotel 3-5 feet off the ground in the spring. The front of the hotel should be facing south to southeast.
Remember, pollinators are beneficial to our environment and are often very beautiful creatures. Bees will not sting us unless they are provoked or feel threatened. Many of our solitary bees cannot even sting, they don’t have a stinger. They are mostly very docile and are only there to help us.
If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner.