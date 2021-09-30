Humphrey FFA chapter is always busy

The Humphrey FFA Chapter has earned several accolades since its founding in 1974, but it doesn’t rest on its laurels.

FFA Advisor Robyn Graham says the 88 members keep active with their ag education classes, preparing for and competing in competitions, sharing knowledge with younger students and community improvement activities. They are better able to do these things due to the phenomenal support of the parents and the local businesses in the area, Graham said.

“We are fortunate to have such good community and parent support,” she said. “The sponsor our activities and donate generously to our fundraising efforts.”

Last year, the chapter had four students earn State Degrees. This year, the chapter expects to see 10 State Degree recipients as well as four American Degrees. The Humphrey Chapter was recognized as a 3-Star Chapter at Nationals last year. That is the highest level a Chapter can achieve and one of the most prestigious awards a chapter can earn at the national level. It also earned the title of Premiere Chapter for the 11th consecutive year.

“These awards are based on the accomplishments and activities undertaken by the students,” Graham said.

Included among those activities is the chapter’s outreach to elementary students. This takes the form of farm safety presentations. The 84 high school students in the chapter (including some students from nearby St. Francis Catholic School) formulate hands-on exhibitions of safety-oriented subjects dealing with the sun, fire, animals and machinery.