Unravel the mystery and excitement of hunting by joining Nebraska Game and Parks educators for online Hunting Happy Hour workshops.
These interactive Zoom-based sessions cover everything from basic hunting to waterfowl hunting, upland bird hunting and big game hunting with bow, firearm and muzzleloader. Workshops give newcomers the confidence and knowledge to seek out their own adventures this fall and beyond.
The hour-long Hunting Happy Hour workshops are ideal for adults with little to no hunting experience who are interested in learning.
Registration is required, and sessions are limited to 25 participants each. To learn more and register, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/workshops.
The following sessions are set:
- Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Learn to Hunt Deer with a Firearm
- Oct. 29 at noon Learn to Hunt Deer with a Firearm
- Nov. 4 at noon and 7 p.m. Advanced Deer Hunting Strategies
- Nov. 24 at 7 p. m. Muzzleloader Deer Hunting
- Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Predators Hunting 101
- Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Late-Season Squirrel Hunting
- Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Late-Season Waterfowl Hunting