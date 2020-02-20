Lincoln, Neb. — Sharing a home-baked gift is a great way to show your love for and spend time with those you care about. This March, the Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) would like to invite you to share the gift of a homemade wheat treat with your family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, or social groups. Many people also choose to enjoy their baked goods with assisted living centers, shelters, or community centers.
“Bake and Take is a wonderful opportunity to slow down and purposefully enjoy time with those you care about,” said Royce Schaneman, executive director for the Nebraska Wheat Board. “Whether you are baking with your family or enjoying a treat with your neighbors, Bake and Take brings people together and puts a smile on everyone’s face.”
The Nebraska Wheat Board provides recipe cards to individuals or organizations free of charge to assist in the celebration of the event. Participants can try one of the recipes included on the card to give away or use one of their family favorites.
You may view the recipe cards on our website, www.nebraskawheat.com, to preview the samples. To request recipe cards, please contact the Nebraska Wheat Board at (402) 471-2358 or by email at wheat.board@nebraska.gov. Please include your name, organization, mailing address, and quantity desired. In the past, this has been a popular project for Extension and 4-H clubs, scouts, church and youth groups, as well as individuals.
The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the check-off of 0.4% of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale. The board invests the funds in programs of international and domestic market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion, and education.