The upcoming holidays are meant for celebrating and spending time with family. It is also the season when most home accidents tend to happen. While you are busy keeping relatives happy and enjoying the holiday spirit, mishaps in the household and kitchen can become more common.
Farm Bureau Financial Services is helping you prepare for keeping your family safe this holiday season by offering the following safety tips:
Lighting: Every year, you unpack your holiday decorations to create a festive space, but when’s the last time you checked your lights for safety hazards? This year, double check your lights for loose connections, exposed or frayed wires or broken sockets. If you go all out with outside holiday lights and decorations, be careful not to overload your electrical circuit.
Fires: The National Fire Protection Association reports 12% of home candle fires occur in December. A merry fire, combustible seasonal decorations and glowing candles can leave you more at risk for fire. Clean your chimney and fireplace area every year, and don’t leave the house with a fire burning.
Pets: A Poinsettia will jazz up your mantel, but it may harm your pets. Keep dogs and cats away from that iconic red foliage. Here’s how to keep your pets healthy during the holidays.
Packages: Keep your packages safe. If you’re expecting a gift or getting a gift you intend to have delivered, try to be home for the delivery. When holiday deliveries ramp up, would-be thieves are on the lookout for packages. After you’ve unwrapped your holiday haul, find ways to disguise any big gifts. Otherwise, thieves may see you as a tempting new target.
In the kitchen: Spread good cheer, not germs. Wash your hands, and insist any helpers wash up too. Resist the temptation to rinse raw meat or poultry. Splashing water can spread bacteria onto clothing, work surfaces and cooking equipment.
On the road: Holidays come with extra traveling. Take extra care to be safe on the road including avoiding driving distracted. Keep your cell phone put away and make sure everyone is buckled up. We hope you have a safe and happy holiday season!