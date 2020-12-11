 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Learn outdoor skills from home

Learn outdoor skills from home

Take 'Em Hunting

With a cup of coffee in hand and cozy slippers on your feet, outdoor enthusiasts can learn or improve their outdoors skills thanks to a new education series, the Snowy Saturday Series.

The three-month virtual series, hosted by Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, will feature outdoor skills education opportunities at 9 a.m. via the group's Facebook page, facebook.com/BOWNebraska. Sessions will be:

  • Dec. 12 — Winter birding: Uncover skills to be a successful bird watcher
  • Dec. 19 — Improving your accuracy: Learn about the proper use of shooting equipment for success and safety
  • Dec. 26 — Blinds, Breakfast and Birds: Join outdoorswoman Julie Geiser live in her goose blind as she makes breakfast while hunting
  • Jan. 1 — Venison done right: Learn how to prepare and cook venison to suit your taste buds
  • Jan. 9 — Winter hiking, Part 1: Don’t let cold or snow stop you from a successful winter hike
  • Jan. 16 — Winter hiking, Part 2: Learn about winter activities you can do in Nebraska’s 76 parks and recreation areas
  • Jan. 16 — Ice fishing: Learn tips and tricks for successful ice fishing experiences
  • Jan. 23 — Winter wildlife tracking: Learn basic identification of wildlife tracks, even in the snow.
  • Jan. 30 — Bow maintenance: From beginner to advanced archers, learn helpful tips for bow maintenance, tuning and shooting techniques
  • Feb. 6 — Shed hunting: Learn how to find shed deer antlers, most commonly found during February and March
  • Feb. 13 — Where to hunt: Learn how to use Nebraska Public Atlas and OnX app to find potential places to hunt

BOW is an educational program by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission that offers hands-on learning opportunities for adult women looking to hunt, fish, target shoot, kayak or more. Workshops are tailored to women who are new to outdoor recreation or who are eager to improve their skills. Learn more about BOW at outdoornebraska.org/bow.

Find more educational opportunities at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

Tags

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Creating connections
Rural Life

Creating connections

Never say never. The term first appeared in the Charles Dickens novel, “The Pickwick Papers,” and has certainly been a thread in recently reti…

What's This?
Rural News

What's This?

On behalf of her father, Clarence Kaiser, Clare Kincaid submitted this photo for What’s This enthusiasts to figure out.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News