Vietnam veteran and longtime farmer John Krob of Cuba, Kansas will always remember that moment he learned he was going into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

“I had started teaching school in Washington, Kansas in 1968, and got drafted,” he said.

His training started at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Then there was radio operator school in Fort Huachuca, Arizona where he learned the Morse code.

Krob used two-way radios while his troop was overseas at Dong Tam, a former base camp in Vietnam, and spent most of his time on a ship in the Mekong River. He and others lived on that ship, along with members of the U.S. Navy and often went on missions.

“We went into those operations mostly on the tango boats where our relay stations were set up - like the ones they had during World War II,” Krob said. “It was very interesting. We were doing something we thought was worthwhile.”

Their shifts were six hours on, six hours off.

“The troops on the ground called to tell us where they wanted the airstrikes and the artillery to go into, and we relayed their message to those responsible for dropping the bombs and firing the artillery,” Krob said.

There were very tough moments too, Krob remembered ahead of this Memorial Day.

“We loaded up dead bodies every once in a while on an operation we were on. You just did what you needed to do,” Krob said. “Glad I got out in one piece.”

That thought was especially hard-hitting once while he was a radio operator. The next person who came on duty was tragically hit by mortar. Krob said there were patrols around the ship all the time.

“It was a different world over there. It was part of life,” he said, adding that it doesn’t do any good to dwell over things. “There are people, who have serious problems because they can’t get some military events out of their minds. Some of us are luckier than others.”

Krob found that lessons from the military translate to farming, including being prompt and getting things done on time.

“Get your job done, not just halfway. Don’t put it off – kind of the Army way, which is what I’ve always done,” he said. “You learn to concentrate and you learn to listen.”

Those lessons carried them during the war, as the soldiers set up base camps and took a lot of helicopter flights from the ship, because sometimes they had to be closer to where people were in the rice patties. Occasionally, Krob and others walked on the rice patties when they were dropped off.

“Those small helicopters were fun,” he said. “The guys flying were kind of crazy. They would turn sideways and go between trees and fly closer to the ground to get the attention of local people.”

Flashes of gunfire could be seen at night.

After serving America during the Vietnam War, a teaching position opened in Washington, Kansas. Krob taught there until 1990, then went full time on the farm when his dad was ready to retire. Krob said he always wanted to farm, but his parents encouraged him to go to college.

He was glad he took their advice, and he graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in education, then he taught industrial arts, woodworking, driver education and coached track, basketball and football in nearby Washington. He also coached track at Hillcrest High School in Cuba, Kansas.

While at Kansas State University, Krob was a relief pitcher on the K-State baseball team.

“We won against KU, too,” Krob said with a smile. KU (the University of Kansas) is K-State’s biggest rival.

Having farmed since he was 5, Krob was glad to be back home on the range.

“It was natural to come back and totally switch to farming,” he said. “I’ve been farming since I was ‘knee high to a grasshopper,’ and running the old Allis-Chalmers combine and Allis-Chalmers tractor.”

Krob’s family had a 1950 Allis-Chalmers WD tractor when he was 13. “A little different than many have now,” he acknowledged. The combine held 15 bushels and his family’s pickup held 90 bushels.

Farming as an adult has included growing wheat, milo, oats, alfalfa and soybeans. But what Krob has enjoyed the most was his cattle herd, a cow-calf operation of 120 Angus-Gelbvieh cross.

“I still kept 24 cows – … enough to keep me out of trouble,” he said.

He also now rents all the farm ground, but he kept 20% of the pasture acres.

Krob got married in 1993 to Janis and proudly introduces his five stepchildren. Daughter Jamie works for Dell computers. Jason is a chiropractor in Dodge City, Kansas and is taking flying lessons. Jana in Chapman, Kansas works at K-State and is an auditor. Jay works with dairy farms across the U.S. from Clifton, Kansas. Jennifer works for an oil company in Derby, Kansas. John and Janis also have seven grandchildren.

The Army also gave Krob, an opportunity to see places that he otherwise never would’ve been. On his way to Vietnam during the war, there was a stopover in Hawaii. Going home, they flew from Vietnam to Alaska to refuel, then to Fort Lewis, Washington where Krob got his release. Then it was on to Kansas City, and home.

His memories and a few comrades left an indelible imprint.

“You had different people who were in and out of our lives,” Krob said. “The ones you kept track of the most were in our training, and we kept in touch for a while.”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

