Looking back: A "Nebraska" garden

An intricately planned garden depicts the county outlines and initials of Nebraska. Thought to be taken in the early 1900s on the grounds of the Franklin Academy in Franklin, Neb. The sender had a large box of photos from that place and time that belonged to her husband’s grandmother. Visits with the Franklin Museum and Nebraska Historical Society gave her clues to when and where this might be taken, but she would like more information.
“We can't match the grounds or background to any known photos. I would love to know the occasion for the planting of this incredible Nebraska garden. The detail and planning is amazing,” she said.