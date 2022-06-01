 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Looking Back

Looking Back: Cultivating Corn in 1975

Looking Back: Cultivating Corn in 1975
Photo submitted by Deborah (Loseke) Svoboda, daughter to Willis Loseke.

Dave Svoboda and Willis Loseke cultivate corn on Willis Loseke farm southwest of Platte Center, Nebraska, in 1975 with two 4020 John Deere tractors.

