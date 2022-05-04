This photo of four generations of Ohmstedes was taken in 1940 near Guide Rock, Neb. Pictured is Garold, Eric, Gerhard Jr. and Gerhard Sr. The Ohmstede farm has been in the family 137 years and is now owned and operated by the sixth generation.
Looking Back: Four generations
