Looking Back: Griggs No. 1 classmates

Walt and Herb Kay of Holstein, Iowa, along with their classmates from Griggs No. 1 in Ida County, Iowa, stand on a huge snowdrift as a result of a storm in the winter of 1935-1936. It was located approximately 4 ½ miles northeast of Holstein on Old Highway 59, which at that time was a gravel road.
