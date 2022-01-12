 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Looking Back: Griggs No. 1 classmates
Looking Back: Griggs No. 1 classmates

(Photo submitted by their much younger brother Alvin Kay of Sioux City, Iowa)

Walt and Herb Kay of Holstein, Iowa, along with their classmates from Griggs No. 1 in Ida County, Iowa, stand on a huge snowdrift as a result of a storm in the winter of 1935-1936. It was located approximately 4 ½ miles northeast of Holstein on Old Highway 59, which at that time was a gravel road. 

