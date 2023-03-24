People are also reading…
In the late 1940s, Richard Horne and his children (left to right) John Horne, Frances Horne, and James Horne were riding on a wagon pulled by their team of horses, at their farm yard outside of Exeter, Neb. James Horne continues to live on the farm with his wife Sandra Horne. Their sons and grandson now farm the homestead that has been in the family since 1872 and just earned a Nebraska Heritage Farm Award for continued ownership in the same Nebraska family for 150 years.