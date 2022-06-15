 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Looking Back

Looking Back: John Nygren fish pond

Looking Back: John Nygren fish pond
Photo submitted by George Nygren of Ashland, Neb.

Neighbors fish on the John Nygren fish pond in 1908 near Mead, Neb. After Silver Creek was straightened, John's father, August, sold ice from the pond, a portion of the original creek. Due to health problems, August was told to slow down and eat lots of fish. The farm is now owned by a great-great-grandson of August.

