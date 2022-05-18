Leonard Karl of Swanton, Nebraska (formally of DeWitt), stands by his 1936 Harley Davidson motorcycle. It weighed 500 pounds and went 70 mph. Later he traded it for a 1936 Chevy car. He had the Saline County, Neb., plate 22-372 for his entire life. Leonard passed away May 9, 1991,
Looking Back
Looking Back: Karl's motorcycle
