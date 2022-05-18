 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Looking Back

Looking Back: Karl's motorcycle

Looking Back: Karl's motorcycle
(Photos submitted by his son Jimmy L. Karl of Swanton, Neb.)

Leonard Karl of Swanton, Nebraska (formally of DeWitt), stands by his 1936 Harley Davidson motorcycle. It weighed 500 pounds and went 70 mph. Later he traded it for a 1936 Chevy car. He had the Saline County, Neb., plate 22-372 for his entire life. Leonard passed away May 9, 1991,

