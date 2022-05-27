Looking Back: Milton and Alice

Milton A. Bergsten and Alice H. Johnson before their marriage in 1929. When they were to marry, 300 acres of Blue River bottomland near Randolph, Kansas, farmed entirely with horses in that time, was divided between Milton and his brother and this whole new farmstead was built for Milton and Alice. They married on June 29, 1929, in her parents’ house on Hunters Island, Manhattan, Kansas, and the next day drove the 25 miles to this house where they resided until the building of Tuttle Creek Dam forced them to move in 1960.
