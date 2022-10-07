 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Looking Back: Steinacher shop

Looking Back: Steinacher shop
Photo submitted by Shirley Steinacher of Geneva, Neb.

This photo shows the busy auto shop of FS Soukup in Milligan, Neb. The notice hanging from the rafters reads, “We are not responsible for cars in case of fire or theft.” Another sign advertises Fisk Balloon Tires.

