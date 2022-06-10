 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight
Looking Back

Looking Back: The Milligan Cornet Band

Looking Back: The Milligan Cornet Band
Photo submitted by Shirley Steinacher of Geneva, Neb.

The Milligan Cornet Band poses at the Centennial Hall in Milligan, Nebraska, in this photo from 1897. The men identified include J.V. Kotas, left, Leo Schnase, James D. Kopp, Frank Hrdy, Del Moffett, F.S. Soukup, Vaclav F. Bouse and Frank Rischling. Can you name others?

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Looking Back: Milton and Alice

Looking Back: Milton and Alice

Milton A. Bergsten and Alice H. Johnson before their marriage in 1929. When they were to marry, 300 acres of Blue River bottomland near Randol…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News