The Milligan Cornet Band poses at the Centennial Hall in Milligan, Nebraska, in this photo from 1897. The men identified include J.V. Kotas, left, Leo Schnase, James D. Kopp, Frank Hrdy, Del Moffett, F.S. Soukup, Vaclav F. Bouse and Frank Rischling. Can you name others?
Looking Back: The Milligan Cornet Band
