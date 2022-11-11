 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Looking Back: Winter hay storage

Hay goes up for winter storage. The barn in this picture was built just two years before. The reader who submitted it said they would hold a lantern for their dad when he would go to the hay loft to get hay down in the winter, as they didn’t yet have electricity. The reader is in their 80s and said at the time the photo was submitted that the barn is still in wonderful shape. “I had the most wonderful life,” they said. “The home farm was sold to a wonderful couple.” (Submission information unavailable. If you have more information, contact editor Janelle Atyeo at janelle.atyeo@lee.net or 605-681-7040)

