When Jeremy Fontana bought a ranch in the wilderness of Quebec, he knew it needed a unique approach.
With just two cabins on 200 acres, Au Diable Vert was a veritable blank canvas for Fontana’s ingenuity. Today, it’s one of the premiere agritourism businesses in the world, and he credits the overwhelming — and unexpected — success on one thing: Being different.
“Doing the weird or unusual was always our strategy, knowing that journalists are always starved for stories, (to give them) something new to write about,” Fontana quipped. “We wanted something so unique that people will see one of our activities and say, ‘Wow, where is this?’, come to the website and see that (they) can stay there, too. Then they see the watersports, camping and cabins. It not only generates additional revenue, but also generates more press.”
As one of the keynote speakers at Nebraska Tourism Commission’s 2020 Agritourism and Adventure Travel Workshop in Nebraska City, Nebraska, Fontana regaled an attentive crowd of business owners with his story of creating the famously unique tourism experience of Au Diable Vert — French for, “The Green Devil”.
His first recommendation — if your neighbor is a beet farmer with an irrigation-themed bedroom in his B&B, do something else.
That’s why Fontana looked far and wide for inspiration to build Au Diable Vert’s main attractions, which vary from the 50-head of Scottish highland cattle (for viewing and eating) and treehouse cabins in the forest, to VeloVolant — French for “flying bicycles” — a version of zip lining that he discovered in Mexico.
The resort’s newest featured activity, which attracts thousands of people each year, is a creation unique to Au Diable Vert — the Dark Sky Preserve. It’s an open air, augmented reality planetarium; participants sit in heated seats in a mountainside amphitheater and view the night sky through a headset that projects a virtual tour of the solar system, complete with 17th Century constellation illustrations overlaying the stars above.
“(The resort) is incredibly dark because of the mountains — you can see puffy clouds of stars in the Milky Way, multiple satellites, even different colors of stars,” Fontana began. “And this is one comment we frequently hear — ‘I can’t believe how incredible the sky is.’ I realized it was a huge opportunity because people were so amazed by it.”
Fontana said he built two different enclosed facilities for his vision of a night sky tour — both failing to meet his creative expectations — before he finally landed on the idea of the open air planetarium. His persistence paid off — Night Sky Odyssey at the resort’s Dark Sky Preserve is the first of its kind in the world.
“I can’t say enough about innovation, it was our strategy in the beginning,” Fontana said. “And the more interesting things that we did, we realized that was really the way to set ourselves apart — constantly do different things that no one else around us had done before.
“In hindsight, that’s the number one reason for our success — we spend money not on advertising, but real, organic experiences.”
Brad Kinder, Arbor Day Farms grounds and orchard manager, echoed Fontana’s advice — when creating a unique agritourism business, he said, it’s important to identify the surrounding cultural and vernacular landscapes and use them to your best advantage.
The connections between important people, events in history, famous institutions — even the shape of the land itself — play an important role in building a business’s distinct identity, Kinder added.
Tuscon, Arizona — where the locals still celebrate the wheat harvest by gathering together to grind wheat by hand on millstones in the town square, as they’ve done for generations — is one of only two Creative Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S., honored by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for its efforts in marketing local culinary heritage to develop the city’s culture, cuisine and economy.
“(The wheat harvest) is a really interesting connection between a historical product and the community doing work,” Kinder mused.
He added there are missed opportunities to market Nebraska’s unique agricultural history every day, beginning with the pawpaw tree.
Native to the Missouri River Valley, pawpaws are one of the only subtropical plants that thrive in Nebraska’s temperate climate. Pawpaws also have historical connections to the explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, who are heavily championed in the state and throughout the U.S. And yet, not many individuals have ventured to use pawpaws as a marketable brand identity in Nebraska.
There are more.
A vastly popular experience at one time, blossom tours have dwindled in Nebraska, creating a potentially lucrative void for orchard agriculturalists.
To his knowledge, Kinder said, not many individuals are making use of the applejack fame accorded to the Applejack Festival of Nebraska City, Nebraska, either. Applejack — an alcoholic beverage made by freeze-distilling hard apple cider — is a lost opportunity in the world of Nebraska ag.
It’s all about telling an interesting story not only tourists, but also local residents who eat, sleep and enjoy the sights in Nebraska.
“If you provide a local value-added product, based on historical and geographic connections, you will enhance the visitor experience,” Kinder said. “There are models for how people are marketing their regional identities that are powerful for the people who visit them.”
Neil Reid, University of Toledo professor and director of the Urban Affairs Center, said the craft brewing industry is a prime example of how incorporating cultural landscapes in business lend to success.
There’s a craft brewery tucked away in an ornate, abandoned Catholic church in Pittsburgh, which features beers like Celestial Gold, Pipe Organ Pale Ale, and Pious Monk Dunkel. At the old Madison County, Iowa jailhouse, you can now hang out inside a jail cell with your craft brew crew and sample beers all day. Clever brewers are leveraging the local identity with the beers the locals are consuming, Reid said, and it brings the masses.
“It’s unique beer in unique spaces,” Reid said. “Craft beer is as much about getting creative with the space the brewery is located in as it is about creating unique beer recipes.
“Find an opportunity to tell your story to visitors.”