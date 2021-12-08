The Marion School District No. 4 building as it looked in the 1947-1948 school term. The school belonged to Marion School District No. 4 in Marion, Nebraska, in Red Willow County. It was located off Highway 89. It closed its doors for the final time on Aug. 1, 1998, due to school consolidation legislation. The district combined with the Twin Valley District which was the result of the amalgamation of Bartley and Beaver Valley School Districts the previous year.
Marion School District No. 4 Old Photo
