Massive steam engines could be dangerous

Massive steam engines of yesteryear were key in transforming the Great Plains into America’s breadbasket. However, the agricultural revolution sometimes came at a steep price.
Loss of life was a common occurrence in the widespread use of steam engines. Failure to keep a correct ratio of water and fuel (wood, coal or straw) at all times could result in a boiler explosion.
Readers may be familiar with the “Little House on the Prairie” book series by frontier writer Laura Ingalls Wilder. A tragic, lesser-known footnote to the literary work is that the character Cap Garland, who appears in Wilder’s final three books, was killed in 1891 by a steam engine boiler explosion. Garland, 26, was working as engineer of a threshing crew when the engine boiler exploded. He was thrown 30 feet into the air, both his legs were broken and his entire body scalded. The same incident was fatal to a second worker, crushing the man’s skull and mangling his body.
Pauline resident Larry Smidt related that his uncle, the late Dick Smidt, worked as a water boy for a south-central Nebraska threshing crew during the early 1900s. The crew was forced to travel to a Glenvil-area lagoon in order to pump enough water to supply their steam engine.
One day, as a boy of about 10 or 11, he ran up alongside a steam engine to catch a ride with the engineer. As the engine went up the grade of a hill, its water ran low, causing the grates to overheat. The resulting explosion threw the young Dick Smidt across a road ditch, over a fence and into a pasture. While Smidt was not seriously injured, the engineer was terribly scalded and eventually died from his injuries.
Not surprising, when one considers that water temperatures of some of the engines could reach 260 degrees Fahrenheit, creating an incredible 175 pounds of steam pressure, according to Ken Stein of rural Hastings. Stein is the owner of a restored 1915 Huber traction engine that’s been shown at the Nebraska State Fair and Old Trusty Days in Clay Center.
While the appearance of steam engine tractors is great fun at the antique machinery shows, today’s operators are strictly regulated, Stein said. State law requires that they attend classes pertaining to safe operation and maintenance. Limits are placed on the amount of steam pressure that can be generated. Other public safety factors must be taken into account, as well. An interested onlooker who simply lays a hand on a steam engine boiler would be seriously burned, Stein added.
Other hazards have to do with the weight of the machines. While Stein’s 1915 Huber tips the scale at a modest 12 tons, some engines weighed as much as 20 tons. Bridges of the previous century often were not strong enough to hold the steam tractors, Stein noted. It was not uncommon for the engines to break through bridges while attempting to cross, resulting in both loss of life and equipment, he said.
Not all steam engine stories were tragic, however. During the early 1890s, a teenage girl named Anna Dozbaba was riding a passenger train through Deweese, Nebraska. Traveling from her native Czechoslovakia, the young Dozbaba planned to join her family in Atwood, Kansas.
Alois Mazour of rural Deweese had just finished work with a local threshing crew and had hopped aboard the same passenger train that Dozbaba rode. He and several bachelors of the area customarily headed west to take jobs with other crews once the local work was done. Alois and Anna made each other’s acquaintance on the trip, but parted ways at Atwood.
Some time later, Alois was busy with a crew at a farm near Atwood when, lo and behold, Anna appeared, bringing water to the threshers! Unbeknownst to Alois, the farm was owned by Anna’s father. Alois eventually asked Anna to return to Deweese with him, but her parents would permit her to go only if the couple were married.
The rest is history, as Alois and Anna married May 6, 1894, returned to Deweese and raised a large family. Nearly 130 years later, the couple’s descendants continue to farm in the Lawrence-Deweese area of south central Nebraska.
