Nebraska artist finds her place on the farm

Back in July 1975, Cindy Hansen had just graduated from Hastings Senior High and was about to fulfill a childhood dream.
“I'd always wanted to live on a farm,” she said. “Then, I married a farmer. But I was a city girl, so I was like, ‘What do I do now?’ I had no idea what was expected.”
The answer to the young bride’s dilemma was found in a paintbrush, as she soon connected with an area farm wife who taught art classes.
“My first completed piece was a floral of daisies painted in oils on the back of a cast iron pan,” recalled Cindy Hansen Brader. “I was so happy with it, I took it home to show my husband. He noticed a speck of dirt on the painting and proceeded to wipe it off. But oils take days to dry, and he wiped away the whole picture! He felt bad, and I was a little upset, too.”
Undeterred, Cindy repainted the pan.
“I decided it was a good learning experience, and I was happy with it in the end,” she said.
From that point on, rural landscapes, particularly farmsteads and animals, took center stage in her artistic life. The surfaces on which she painted rapidly expanded from paper and canvas to any object that she could find around the century-old farm in southern Adams County where she and husband Chuck Brader had settled.
“I love taking things that nobody wants anymore and giving them new life,” she said.
From old windows and cupboard doors to shovels and ceiling tins, “whatever you can imagine, I’ll paint on,” said Cindy. Pieces of slate roofing dating to the 1800s or even a handful of turkey feathers are fair game.
Cindy started out painting with oils, but as five children came along, “there was no time to wait for the oils to dry, so I switched to acrylics.”
Painting became a means by which she could instill in her growing family an appreciation for giving, for art and for nature – especially Nebraska landscapes.
Now that her children are grown, she’s resumed oil painting and has become a self-taught water-colorist. Over the years, she’s been both student and teacher in varied art media classes.
Her creativity is fueled by lengthy drives to the Nebraska Sandhills to visit adult children and grandchildren. Where most people see ordinary grass, Cindy sees vivid reds and greens, along with an ever-changing sky.
“I love to look at old buildings and imagine the family that built the farm and lived there and used the barn as a means of living and survival,” she said, adding that barns are a favorite subject matter.
While Nebraska landscapes are rich with inspiration, there is one thing Cindy currently lacks. Back in 2016, she and Chuck, aided by a son-in-law who’s in the construction business, built the Brader Country Barn, intending to use it as a joint office and art studio. But with a daughter and a friend both in need of a place to get married, the barn quickly became a popular venue for weddings and family gatherings.
April 2021 found the Braders hosting their first ever prom when Red Cloud High Schoolers came to dance the night away. Event-goers enjoy panoramic views of the Little Blue River, antique decor, a loft grand piano, and recycled wooden grain bins for restrooms.
While Cindy does teach a few art classes in the barn, “I still don’t have my studio,” she said.
But, with the Brader farm nestled along the banks of the Little Blue River, Mother Nature often serves as a worthy substitute. Cindy’s daily four- to five-hour painting stint often involves packing up a golf cart with oils, acrylics or watercolors and heading out to the river bank to capture, with a brush, nesting eagles and other scenery.
Her artistry took flight when a watercolor garnered best-of-show in the two-dimensional category of Stuhr Museum’s “Wings Over the Platte” 2020 exhibit. In addition to Stuhr, Cindy’s work has been on display at the Wildrose gallery in Broken Bow, the Mullen Art Center (as part of the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs exhibit), and the Thedford Art Gallery.
Cindy also has shown work at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte in conjunction with NEBRASKAland Days and Custer State Park’s Buffalo Roundup. She's been a regular at Husker Harvest Days for over 40 years.
While Cindy’s creativity centers on rural Nebraska themes, her artwork has made its way around the globe, thanks to her and Chuck’s involvement with youth exchange programs.
“I have art in Italy, Germany, Australia, Japan, Switzerland, Holland, Brazil, and Sweden,” she said.
The Brader farming operation is a prime learning ground for urban and international youth who want to better understand the origin of their food. Students once afraid of the starry night sky, harboring misconceptions about meat eating and animal treatment, have gained a fresh perspective by spending time at the Brader farm.
The couple, along with their sons and Chuck’s brother, raise white and yellow corn, popcorn, soybeans, wheat, alfalfa and cattle.
After nearly five decades of painting, things are coming full circle for Cindy.
Some time ago, she was contacted via social media by a couple who’d posted a photo of a purchase they’d made at a thrift store in Raleigh, North Carolina. They wanted to express their appreciation for a piece that Cindy had done way back in 1992.
“I’ve got to say that my painting style has changed a whole lot; I can see a lot of things I’d change,” she said. “But it’s still fun to see and to know that someone still likes it.”
Carla Post is a writer who shares reports from her historic farmstead near Paulina, Nebraska, as a producer progress reporter for the Midwest Messenger.