Each year the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame recognizes longtime ranchers from western Nebraska. Leading up to this year’s induction ceremony Nov. 21 in Ainsworth, the Midwest Messenger will be featuring profiles of each of the nine inductees.
Andrew ‘Andy’ Andersen
June 30, 1922 - May 3, 1985
Andy Andersen was born on the Andersen Ranch 36 miles south of Gordon, Nebraska. His parents were Peter and Blanche Andersen. Their children were Jim, Nell, Maude, Andy, Betty, John, Lora, Mary Ann and Joe.
The Andersen Ranch was originally filed as a homestead by Andy’s father Peter, grandfather Neils and sister Mary. In later years other homesteads were also bought out and proved to now make up the Andersen Ranch still in the family.
Andy attended a county school 1 mile from the home place with his eight siblings. For high school, siblings Nell, Maude and Andy were sent to Curtis, Nebraska. In two weeks, Andy hitched a ride back to the ranch.
Upon his return his dad sent the 14 year old cowboy six miles south with four head of horses. His charge was to feed cows hay throughout the winter while boarding at the Ed Ostrander Ranch. Andy’s younger years were spent cowboying for some local outfits such as Felix Nern (now the Hill Ranch). Andy enjoyed many long drives trailing cattle along the Dismal River during this time.
Andy married EvaLee Reynolds in 1950. They had three children: Georgia (Brady and Holly), Dan (Branden, Hannah and Ciera) and Jeff.
Although Andy had bought out the ranch from his siblings, their children all enjoyed spending their summers with Uncle Andy and family. Many cousins have recounted the fun and family time spent on the Andersen Ranch. It was typical for summers to include eight to 10 children learning and enjoying ranching with Andy and EvaLee.
Andy enjoyed good cattle and horses. Being a left handed roper, he won many calf ropings and team ropings. His practice arena at the ranch was enjoyed by many and definitely passed on the rodeo bug to his children and grandchildren.
His real love of the Sandhills included many conversation efforts. Andy was always proud to point out all the trees and windbreaks they planted over the years.
Andy was a member of the Tri State Cowboys Association, Gordon Roping Club and received the Outstanding Ranch Award in 1985 Gordon Chamber of Commerce.
Andy had a lifelong love and appreciation for the Sandhills. He has passed on a lifetime commitment of western values and stewardship to numerous generation and dedicated his life to ranching and the pursuit of western traditions.
Sally Lowe Becker
Dec. 9, 1933
Born and raised, a third generation Sandhill rancher, Sally Lowe Becker, is the principal stockholder of Lowe Cattle Co., in Ashby, Nebraska.
She and Ed ran the ranch for 30-plus years and raised six daughters in the western way of life. They were the background of those six daughters during 4-H, high school rodeo, college rodeo and into professional rodeo. When they had all left the nest, Sally decided it was her turn to try competition, first at heeling in jackpots, then barrel racing and ribbon roping in the Senior ProRodeo Association.
Riding a horse, borrowed from her daughter Nancy, she eventually bought her own barrel horses, and had a lot of success. During her last years of competition, she competed in ranch horse cutting at local events.
Born on Dec. 9, 1933, in Alliance, Sally was the only child of Fred and Katherine Lowe. She was raised on the ranch and attended Cranbrook School in Detroit, Michigan during her high school years. After graduating, she attended the University of Wyoming for one year.
Sally and Ed Becker were married on July 14, 1953. They celebrated 64 years of marriage before losing Ed in January 2018. Sally and Ed have six daughters: Brenda Booth of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Joan (and Bill) Bolln of Chadron, Nancy (and Dean) Edelman of Ashby, Luanne (and Chuck) Cawiezell of Lingle, Wyoming, Julie Roland of Tyndall, South Dakota, and Kerry Becker of Riverton, Wyoming.
Sally and Ed lived on the ranch, north of Ashby, until 1983, when they moved to Chadron to allow Nancy and Dean to run the ranch. They also purchased a home in Wittmann, Arizona, so they could enjoy the winter there.
Sally was Cattle Capital Rodeo Queen in 1951. She dedicated 15 years as a high school rodeo mom with one year hauling four daughters. She was an adult director for the Nebraska High School Rodeo from 1974-1980. She was Senior ProRodeo Association year end All Around in 1993 for the 60-plus age group and All Around for the Senior ProRodeo Finals in 1994 for 60-plus. Sally was the driving force in the practice arena, opening the chute for Ed and all the girls.