Nebraska hopes to three-peat CRUNCH OFF victory in 2021

In 2019 and 2020, Nebraska earned the top spot in the annual multi-state Mountain Plains CRUNCH OFF competition. The hope is to repeat that in this year’s competition.

As October is Farm-to-School Month, Mountain Plains states including Nebraska, Colorado, Montana, Missouri, Kansas, Wyoming and North and South Dakota compete to see which state can get the most recorded “crunches.”

Crunches count if a team registers on the CRUNCH OFF website with a source of a locally grown crunchable fruit or vegetable. These include apples, pears, beets, carrots and the like. The state with the most registrations per capita is declared the CRUNCH OFF champ. Teams can be local churches, organizations, school districts, school clubs, civic groups or businesses.

While it doesn’t earn extra points in the contest, it is encouraged to enjoy crunchables grown in school gardens or school greenhouses, said Benjamin McShane-Jewell, UNL Extension rural prosperity Nebraska and community development specialist.

“UNL helps with logistics by tracking and registering participants,” McShane-Jewell said. “The idea is to stimulate interest in and facilitate building rural food systems.”

Last year, about 80,000 Nebraskans participated, he said. There are also 50 Nebraska farms that are participating in the CRUNCH OFF this year. Farms from Omaha to Scottsbluff, including: Food4Hope in Beatrice; Benson Bounty in Omaha; Meadowlark Hearth Farm in Scottsbluff, Sicily Creek Jelly and Produce in Blue Springs; and Martin’s Hillside Orchard in Ceresco.