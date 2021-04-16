Nebraska Ribfest returns to Lincoln this August

Nebraska Ribfest is set to return to Lincoln after a two-year hiatus. New this year, it will occur at the Lancaster Event Center (LEC) Fairgrounds Aug. 5-7 as part of the Lancaster County Super Fair’s 150th anniversary.
Nationally recognized barbecue vendors will be competing to show off their best delicacies, with the champion awarded on the afternoon of Aug. 7. Live local bands will be showcased nightly, with a DJ host every afternoon.
“The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is beyond excited to see the return of a Ribfest to Lincoln. We are always thrilled when opportunities arise for consumers to enjoy the high-quality pork we are so proud to produce,” said Shana Beattie, president of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association.
Also new this year, admission to Nebraska Ribfest will be completely free beyond the normal fair gate fees. Free fair gate admission tickets will be available at U-Stop Lincoln locations from June 1 through Aug 7, while supplies last. Other fair gate ticket sponsor locations will be shared on SuperFair.org as they become available. Otherwise, fair gate admission is $3 per person. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
BBQ vendors will be serving the public Aug. 5 from 5-11 p.m. and Aug. 6-7 from 1-11 p.m. in the Attraction Zone on the north side of the fairgrounds. Full-service liquor bar and ample seating will be available in the adjacent beer garden and shade tent.
Other entertainment planned for this year’s fair includes the Aussie Kingdom Australian wildlife show (all 10 days), demolition derby (Friday), Fast Track Dirt Drags (Saturday), Summer Flea Market (Thursday through Saturday), Lancaster Cornhole Tourney (Friday and Saturday). More information is at lancastereventcenter.org.