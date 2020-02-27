Nebraska State Conservationist receives national recognition

Craig Derickson, state conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Nebraska was named Outstanding State Conservationist by the National Association of State Conservation Agencies (NASCA).
“Craig is being honored as the state conservationist who has had the greatest impact on locally-led conservation on a statewide basis,” NASCA executive director Mike Brown said. “He has demonstrated excellence in service, dedication, cooperation, and partnership throughout his career, and especially in the face of disastrous flooding throughout Nebraska in 2019.”
Kent Zimmerman, projects director at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and president of the NASCA board, presented the award to Derickson during the National Association of Conservation Districts’ annual meeting in Las Vegas. During the presentation, Zimmerman referred to Nebraska’s challenging past year.
“Considering the year we’ve had, Craig really deserves this award,” Zimmerman said.
Derickson’s nomination was accompanied by numerous letters of support from his conservation partners in Nebraska, which described his devotion to his job, his partners, and to locally-led conservation.
“Craig exemplifies partnership in every way, and NASCA is pleased to recognize him as the 2019 Outstanding State Conservationist,” Brown said.