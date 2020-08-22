GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hannah Borg, of Wayne, Nebraska is one of three finalists in this year’s #RootedinAg contest, hosted by Syngenta.
In her video entry, Borg pays tribute to her grandmother, Lois Borg, the 86-year-old matriarch of her sixth-generation farming family. In a two-minute video narrated by both women, Borg shares stories and photographs of Lois’s life on the farm, where she worked alongside her husband in all things, and continues to help with the family farm today.
Stephon Fitzpatrick, a doctoral student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and community leader whose high school FFA adviser set in motion an incredible ag journey; and DeLeon Pope, an independent certified crop adviser in Clinton, North Carolina, who used the lessons his farmer father taught him to create a successful business built on respect, hard work and perseverance, join Borg as finalists in the competition.
Each finalist receives a mini touch-screen tablet. The grand prize winner receives $500, a $1,000 donation to a local charity or civic organization and a professional photo shoot. Additionally, Syngenta will feature the winning story in an upcoming issue of Thrive magazine. Visitors to the Thrive magazine website can vote for their favorite finalist through Tuesday, Sept. 15. Online voting, along with judges’ scores, decides who wins the grand prize, which Syngenta will announce this fall.
“At the core of each individual’s story is the larger, overarching narrative that encompasses the heart of agriculture — it’s one of grit and determination and of generations that continue to move farming in America forward,” said Pam Caraway, communications lead at Syngenta. “Thank you to everybody who shared their stories. When we amplify the voices and experiences through projects such as #RootedinAg, we elevate our industry. Telling ag’s incredible story through #RootedinAg shines a light for those outside of our industry, so they can understand that agriculture, at its heart, moves to the beat of our families and friends.”
For more information and to vote for your favorite finalist, go to the #RootedinAg Contest page at www.SyngentaThrive.com/Contest. Join the conversation online — connect with Syngenta at Syngenta-us.com/social.
About Syngenta
Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.