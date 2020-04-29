Most farmers and ranchers wish to, one day, hand over the family farm to a successor; usually to one or more of their children. Many farm and ranch operations are multigenerational.
However, UNL Extension educator Allan Vyhnalek said, no matter how much you may wish things to go, if you don’t make arrangements before you’re gone, your wishes don’t matter.
“The importance of having a farm or ranch succession plan in place cannot be overestimated,” said Vyhnalek, a farm/ranch succession and transition expert.
After traveling the state of Nebraska hosting workshops on succession plans, Vyhnalek said most farmers he spoke with were never planning to retire. In fact, he cites a study by UNL that shows 54% of farmers surveyed did not plan on retiring, and an Iowa State study found that 78% of farmers they surveyed did not plan to retire.
“You’d hear farmers say: ‘If you pull me out of the cab feet first, I’ll be happy,’” Vyhnalek said.
While retirement may not be part of the strategy, identifying a successor is still important for an orderly transition.
“I’m not here to guilt you into retiring,” Vyhnalek said. “But nobody has ever avoided a pine box.”
He said that he understands that it is sometimes hard for farmers and ranchers to give up control. It’s even harder facing mortality. That is why more than a few producers keep putting off making a transition plan until something critical happens to force attention to the matter.
“The fact is – not having a plan, is having a plan,” Vyhnalek said. “It’s just not going to be what is best for those concerned.”
Sometimes parents make assumptions, he said. Such as: “I know my kids will keep the farm the way it is.” This may not be so. Also, parents may assume that the children that stayed on the farm know the operation. But if the parents haven’t shared all of the information about the set-up and running of the business, they put their successor at a severe disadvantage and thus detrimental to a turn-over.
“It puts the kids at the business end of a pitchfork,” Vyhnalek said.
Another pitfall is avoiding conflict between siblings. Perhaps some children moved away from the farm; perhaps others want nothing to do with agribusiness but feel entitled to a share of the homestead.
“Greed is a powerful emotion,” Vyhnalek said. “And fair is not always equal.”
He suggested a 1% per year “sweat equity” bonus to the child that stayed and worked on the farm or ranch, in addition to an equal share.
Vyhnalek said there are distinct steps toward succession. These usually take from two to six months to complete.
1. I should have a plan/catastrophic event
2. Meet with lawyer
3. Speak with family about options/get everyone’s input
4. Options picked
5. Succession plan developed
To help move the phases along smoothly, he said that a vision of the finished product is helpful. Owners need to take an inventory that clearly shows what their operation looks like. Then, define the person that is taking over. Is it a successor, a renter or an auctioneer?
Vyhnalek suggests that owners establish goals for the vision. Determine how much time you have in farming and then break it down into five-, 10- and 20-year segments, he said.
“Plan out what happens by each segment,” Vyhnalek said. “This allows you to make better decisions along the way.”
Establishing phases of the transfer could be extremely helpful and make any transition as seamless as possible, he said.
Test the possible successors. Will the next generation do all of the hard tasks? If they pass this litmus test, try a trial management transfer. Vyhnalek offers this example: Start with an 80-acre plot and then expand it if they prove themselves. The key is to keep anger out of it, he said.
“The only way you ever learn is through experience. Making mistakes is part of that experience,” Vyhnalek said. “Don’t get angry at each other.”
To actually transfer a farmstead or operation assets to a successor, make use of any advantages allowed in the tax code. This includes gifting. A farmer can gift up to $15,000 a year to a son or daughter prior to turning over the rest of the farm. So can the farmer’s wife. Turning over the whole farm operation usually doesn’t occur until the death of the owner. This is due to capital gains taxes.
For more information on farm and ranch succession, visit agecon.unl.edu/farm-succession.
