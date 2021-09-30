North Platte FFA launches ‘Outdoor Experience’

The North Platte FFA Chapter has been taking notable strides since it was established in 2018. Over the past few years the chapter members have been working on building an alfresco classroom of sorts at Buffalo Elementary School, begun fundraising for an eventual greenhouse and have their first State degree in progress.

Advisor Kathleen Craig, now in her fourth year, started the chapter in North Platte. She came from the Kearney school district in which she and fellow ag teacher Macie Wippel established the FFA Chapter. The North Platte Chapter currently has 37 members in grades ninth through 12th.

Craig said the chapter has been busy with their endeavors to get the “Outdoor Experience” classroom up and running. This is the outside classroom at the local elementary school. She said the experience includes a raised flower bed which the preschoolers helped install. It will also have what she called a barefoot sensory garden. Something the younger children should enjoy undergoing, she said.

North Platte is also raising funds to purchase and install a greenhouse. Craig said the main fundraising efforts are through their annual corn sale and labor auction. At this time, North Platte FFA members are getting their float ready for the Homecoming Parade, she said. The officers are also looking forward to being able to attend the National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

So many things have been going on and are being worked on. The chapter recently attended Husker Harvest Days and the school district just hired a second ag teacher and FFA Advisor. Collin Swedberg joined the chapter this school year. On top of that, the Chapter President, senior Elleigh Fischer, is working towards earning the chapter’s first State degree.