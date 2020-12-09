Now That’s Rural: Popcorn is an art at Schlaegel’s

It was 3 in the morning. Jacob and his buddies were driving straight through to the K-State bowl game in Arizona, and they stopped for gas at a station in Texas. Jacob grabbed a bag of cherry-cheesecake flavored popcorn as a snack.

“It was not very good,” he said. “I think I could do better than that.”

Years later after college, Jacob would return home and join his family’s popcorn business where he would perfect a cherry-cheesecake recipe. That flavor and others would become part of the offerings that this business provides at Christmastime and year-round.

Jacob Yingst is manager and co-owner of Schlaegel’s Popcorn in Whiting. His grandparents, Gary and Marian Schlaegel, were dairy farmers and operated a tax accounting business. They also raised some popcorn on the farm for family use. They started giving the popcorn as Christmas gifts and selling the unpopped popcorn. Then they started flavoring the popcorn. The response was so positive that Schlaegel’s Popcorn became the family business.

Jacob’s great-grandmother had her own delicious recipe for making caramel corn. “All our sweet or glazed flavors are variations on her family recipe,” Jacob said.

Gary and Marian had two daughters, one of whom is Jacob’s mother. “My mom is a nurse and my dad is a teacher,” he said. Jacob went to K-State and earned a degree in agricultural economics before returning to join Schlaegel’s Popcorn. He remembered making that trip to the bowl game where he got some flavored popcorn that was not very good. He set out to make a better version of his own.