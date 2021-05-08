Officials saddle up in support of rodeo

Honoring the sport of rodeo in The Cornhusker state, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter saddled up and joined Gov. Pete Ricketts on horseback April 19 for the governor’s annual proclamation of designating April 18-24 Rodeo Week in Nebraska.

The governor and President Carter, joined by the University of Nebraska Rodeo Association, rode around the Governor’s Residence.

“President Carter wanted to show his support for our rodeo students and their new coach, Marshal Peterson,” University of Nebraska spokeswoman Melissa Lee said.

In 2020, the university hired Peterson as its first full time rodeo coach to lead the team. The University of Nebraska Rodeo Association team is affiliated with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

During rodeo week, the team hosted the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Cornhusker Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center. The Aggie Rodeo team completed there, too.

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture rodeo team competes in the Great Plains Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association under coach J.R. Dack.

The governor highlighted other rodeos scheduled for this summer in Nebraska, including:

The Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo, June 17-19 in Hastings.

The 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo, July 18-24 in Lincoln.

Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, July 28-31 in Burwell, which celebrating the 100th anniversary of holding its first rodeo in September 1921.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

