MANHATTAN, Kan. – For gardeners who think of their yard as a canvas, Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said now is a good time to build the color palette.

Upham said gardeners can plant hardy bulbs in October through early November as long as the soil temperature remains above 40 degrees F, which allows them to develop roots.

Some of the popular, colorful examples: tulips, daffodils, grape hyacinths and crocuses.

“Although many of the best bulbs have probably already been purchased, garden centers may still have a good selection,” Upham said. “Be sure to select large, firm bulbs that have not begun to sprout.”

While many bulbs can adapt to a wide range of soil types, none can tolerate poorly-drained soil, he added.

“Prepare the planting bed by adding organic matter, such as peat moss, well-rotted manure or compost, and mix that into the soil," he said.

Before planting, Upham recommends having a soil test done to determine the nutrients needed.

“Garden soils that have been fertilized regularly in the past may have excess levels of phosphorus, which can interfere with the uptake of other essential micronutrients,” he said.

The Oct. 19 newsletter covers recommendations for fertilizing planting beds, including mixtures that would help to offset high phosphorus levels. In some cases, even common lawn fertilizers can work as long as they don’t contain weed preventer or weed killer.

Some sources of organic fertilizers include blood meal, cottonseed meal and soybean meal.

“If you have not taken a soil test, or if phosphorus is needed, add a low analysis, balanced fertilizer such as 5-10-5 or 6-10-4 at the rate of three pounds per 100 square feet,” Upham said.

In general, hardy bulbs should be planted at a depth two to three times their size, but Upham urges gardeners to check the planting instructions specific to each type of flower.

In addition to K-State's weekly horticulture newsletter, interested persons can also send their garden- and yard-related questions to Upham at wupham@ksu.edu, or contact your local K-State Research and Extension office.