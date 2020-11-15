The fall is my favorite time of the year. I enjoy cooler weather, football season, and the amazing colors seen throughout our forested areas. Fall color can differ greatly from year to year depending on the weather, but there are plants we can add to our landscapes to give us reliable fall color, even in the years with less color variation or less intense fall colors.
How fall color develops
The color in our trees is due to four different pigments in the leaves: chlorophyll, carotene, tannin and anthocyanin. During the spring and summer, chlorophyll is the primary pigment in leaves. It is constantly being generated by the trees as it is easily broken down by bright sunlight. When this compound is being produced in the spring and summer, it is the most prevalent and that is why we see the green in the leaves.
As the nights get cooler and the days get shorter, the tree produces a membrane between the branches and the leaves, causing them to no longer receive any chlorophyll that the tree might still be producing. This membrane also leads to the eventual shedding of the leaves in the fall. At this time, the other pigments show up in the leaves.
The brightest fall colors are produced when dry, sunny days are followed by cool, dry nights. The dry, sunny days are needed to break down the chlorophyll in the leaves, allowing the other pigments to be dominant. The cool, dry nights are also necessary to avoid freezing temperatures which can injure or kill the leaves causing them to stop producing much sugar at all. The sugar content is what increases the amount of the anthocyanin, or red pigment. The yellow and brown will be present, but the red is necessary as well.
Carotene
Carotene is the pigment that is responsible for yellow- and orange-colored leaves. Carotene is always in the leaves, as it aids in the capture of sunlight for photosynthesis, but it is at a lower amount than chlorophyll so green leaves appear.
Trees with high carotene in the fall for yellow or orange color include Shagbark Hickory as well as other hickories, birch, redbud, and sugar maple. Serviceberry varies from yellow to orange to red. For shrub selections, choose witchhazel or spicebush.
Anthocyanin
Anthocyanin is the pigment that is responsible for pink, red, and purple leaves. This pigment is usually not present in the leaves until the fall. Some trees have red or purple colored leaves during the entire growing season because they have higher amounts of anthocyanins than chlorophyll throughout the whole growing season. Other trees don’t produce any anthocyanins and those are the trees that turn yellow, orange, or brown during the fall. Those trees and shrubs that turn red in the fall form anthocyanins when the concentration of sugar in the leaf increases. Low temperatures and bright sunshine destroys chlorophyll and when the temperatures stay above freezing during this time, anthocyanins are produced.
Trees with good red colors in the fall include scarlet oak, red maple, mountain ash, and sweetgum. For shrub selections, red fall color is found in burning bush, sumac, and some viburnums.
Tannins
Tannins make brown-colored leaves. Tannins are always present in leaves but are not shown until the other pigments have dissipated from the leaves. These often accumulate in dead leaves, which is why dead areas of our leaves turn brown in color. Brown is a good color for our fall color palette and should not be overlooked.