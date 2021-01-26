Poster contest highlights Nebraska agriculture

The 54th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo and Annual Omaha Lawn, Flower & Patio Show will be open to the public Thursday, Feb. 6, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.