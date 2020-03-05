Update your landscape management skills by attending the Pro Hort Landscape Management Program, starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Rd., in North Platte.
Pro Hort is designed for individuals who maintain landscapes for private homes, public grounds, school properties, grounds around retail properties, cemeteries and acreages. A full day of hands-on and interactive training by Nebraska Extension professionals from across Nebraska will share their expertise with all participants. Specific topics on the program agenda includes the following:
Problematic Landscape Soils — Successful tree establishment depends largely on a suitable planting site and the quality of the soil in it. Poor soil quality is a serious problem for tree growth and health. Get trees off to a good start by following these essential guidelines.
Tree Pruning — Pruning the right branch in the right way and at the right time. Key points for pruning young and mature trees for structural stability and long term aesthetics. Good pruning practices and poor practices to avoid will be covered along with suggestions for solving issues in mature trees.
Plant Diseases — The first step in managing plant diseases is proper identification. Learn about identification and management of some common diseases of woody plants, including an update on Phytophtothora ramorum, also known as Sudden Oak Death.
Please reserve a spot at the Pro Hort Landscape Management Program by calling the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte at (308) 532-2683 by Monday, March 16. The $35 program fee will cover the cost of program materials, breaks and lunch. If anyone has any questions, please contact David Lott, Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator, at (308) 532-2683.
David Lott is the Horticulture Extension Educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension in North Platte, Nebraska.