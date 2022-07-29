Quilt of Valor project combines community, service for 4-Hers in Madison County

Service comes in many forms. One of its most honorable models is to serve in the military, laying down one’s life for his or her country.

Service can also be as simple as stitching fabric pieces into a quilt, as demonstrated by the volunteers with the Madison County 4-H program.

A three-year project culminated July 7 at the Madison County Fair and Rodeo when seven men were awarded with a Quilt of Valor.

Recipients included:

Trevor Dredla, active duty Nebraska Army National Guard, Army Sergeant 1st Class E8 (Battle Creek)

Allen Fuller, Army veteran, Specialist E4 (Norfolk)

Scott Henery, Army Reserves veteran, Staff Sergeant E6 (Battle Creek)

Scott McGinnis, Navy veteran, Petty Officer 1st Class E6 (Norfolk)

Randy Ritterbush, Marine Corps veteran, Staff Sergeant E6 (Battle Creek)

Scott Schmidt, Army veteran, Lieutenant Colonel O5 (Madison)

Jeff Wickett, Nebraska Army National Guard veteran, Major O4 (Norfolk)

A letter was included with each quilt to explain the significance behind the Quilt of Valor.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son was deployed in Iraq. Roberts dreamt of a post-deployment warrior “struggling with his demons at 2 o’clock in the morning.” Comfort came through a quilt wrapped around him. From this vision, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has expanded to cover service members and veterans touched by war. As of July 2, 2022, over 315,800 Quilts of Valor have been awarded, according to the qovf.org website.

Allen Fuller of Norfolk, Nebraska, served in the Army during the Vietnam era and was awarded a bronze star. Fuller shared his reaction after receiving a quilt.

“At first, I didn’t think much of it until I read the letter,” Fuller said. “That changed my thinking. It was quite an honor to receive it; I will take good care of it and hang it on the wall.”

Constructing the quilts was truly a community project. Three years ago, two women donated boxes of patriotic fabric pieces to the Nebraska Extension in Madison County. Staff began sorting through the fabric, but the project was laid aside. Shortly after, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln ceased in-person activities due to COVID-19. The boxes of fabric became a way to continue serving 4-H families and clubs in the midst of the pandemic when face-to-face interaction was restricted.

Take-home quilting kits were assembled. Ten separate 4-H families across Madison County and two clubs from Newman Grove and Humphrey pieced together the quilts and added borders, working in stages as the fabric was returned to the extension office to prepare for the next step. Each quilt had to meet size requirements for the Quilt of Valor, and fabric was limited to that donated. The only purchased fabric were the large backing pieces, as well as the batting.

Local quilters donated their time, thread and machines to quilt the layers together.

Finally, the quilts were sent out to the families and volunteers one final time for binding.

Lt. Col. Scott Schmidt understands the labor of love that was put into the Quilt of Valor he received.

“I don’t really feel deserving of anything special. I know some quilters, and making a quilt is a huge project,” Schmidt said.

He expressed gratitude for the time, effort and talent of the quilters, as well as “the value they put on community.”

Schmidt returned home to Madison, Nebraska, after serving in the Army from May 2000 to October 2020. His military assignments took him to Alabama, South Korea, Kentucky, Germany, Iowa, Maryland and Pennsylvania. He was deployed to Iraq three times.

Returning home to farm upon retirement from the Army, Schmidt has a renewed sense of service.

“So many people invested in me when I was growing up, whether church, 4-H, school or sports,” Schmidt said. “One of the reasons I came here following my military career is to be able to do the same by paying it forward.”

It is the feeling of service and community, two pillars of the 4-H program, that made the Quilt of Valor project important to the 4-H members and volunteers.

Kathy Strong, leader for the Next Generation 4-H Club in Newman Grove, Nebraska, was instrumental throughout the entire project. She helped piece multiple quilts and sewed binding around the edges, as well.

“A quilt is just a small token of gratitude, but it was something I could do,” Strong said.

Along with other Madison County 4-H volunteers and extension staff, Strong presented the quilts to the veterans and active serviceman during the Quilt of Valor presentation held at the grandstand at the Madison County Fairgrounds.

“To see the look of thanks in their eyes I will never forget,” Strong said. “May we never forget that they put their life on the line for us and for their country.”