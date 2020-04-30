Breakfast rolls

Thanks to Joann Vasko of Omaha, Nebraska, for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
1 pkg frozen bread roll dough
1 box Cook ‘n Serve butterscotch pudding
(not instant)
½ cup brown sugar
Stick of butter
Directions
Grease a 9x13 inch baking pan.
Arrange the frozen bread roll dough into the pan. Sprinkle pudding mix onto the rolls, then sprinkle brown sugar on top of pudding mix. Finally, dot with pads of butter.
Place dish into a cold oven to rise overnight. Once fully risen, bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.