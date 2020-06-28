Frozen spaghetti sauce

Thanks to Kay Herzberg of Clarinda, Iowa, for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
- 20 cups tomatoes, chopped
- 4 cup celery, chopped
- 3 ½ cups onions, chopped
- 1 cup green pepper, chopped
- 5 cups water
- 1 ¼ cups sugar
- 1 ½ tbsp oregano
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp pepper
- 3 tbsp canning salt
- 4 (12 oz) cans tomato paste
Directions
- Mix all ingredients except tomato paste in large pan and simmer for two hours, stirring frequently.
- Remove from heat and add tomato paste. Stir well and cool. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Freeze in containers the next day.
Send recipes to katy.moore@lee.net or Midwest Messenger, Attn: Katy Moore, P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061