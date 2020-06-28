Frozen spaghetti sauce

Thanks to Kay Herzberg of Clarinda, Iowa, for submitting this recipe! 

Ingredients

  • 20 cups tomatoes, chopped
  • 4 cup celery, chopped
  • 3 ½ cups onions, chopped
  • 1 cup green pepper, chopped
  • 5 cups water
  • 1 ¼ cups sugar
  • 1 ½ tbsp oregano
  • 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp pepper
  • 3 tbsp canning salt
  • 4 (12 oz) cans tomato paste

Directions

  • Mix all ingredients except tomato paste in large pan and simmer for two hours, stirring frequently.
  • Remove from heat and add tomato paste. Stir well and cool. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Freeze in containers the next day.

