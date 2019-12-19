Thanks to Galyen Farms of Hay Springs, Neb., for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
- 3-4 pork chops
- Vegetable oil
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 2 tbsp minced garlic
- 2 tbsp minced ginger
- 1/3 cup seasoned rice vinegar
- ¼ cup fish sauce
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- salt and pepper
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Season pork chops with salt and pepper and brown both sides in hot oil in skillet. Set aside pork chops into ovenproof casserole dish. To skillet, add butter, brown sugar, garlic and ginger. Stir constantly until it starts to caramelize. Add vinegar, fish sauce and soy sauce and reduce/thicken on low for about 5 minutes. Pour over pork chops and bake until fully cooked. (About 20 minutes) Serve with rice and/or veggies. I like to add peas and carrots to steamed rice.